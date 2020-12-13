Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

