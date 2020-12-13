Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELY opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

