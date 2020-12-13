Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $650,125. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 124.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

