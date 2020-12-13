JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 809,583 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.67% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $420.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

