Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Buy

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

QTNT stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $677.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,004,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quotient by 79.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 63,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quotient by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Quotient by 120.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 313,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

