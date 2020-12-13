Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

