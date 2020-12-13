ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ManTech International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

