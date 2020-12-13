The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

