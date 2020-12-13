JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 90,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.07 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

