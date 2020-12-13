JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.36% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.86 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 3.45.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.