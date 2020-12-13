JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 114,285 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Stantec worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stantec by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in Stantec by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.