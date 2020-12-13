JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,565 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.