JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,551,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,005,731.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,037,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

