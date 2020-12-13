JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 18,463 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILPT. Bank of America raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

