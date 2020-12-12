State Street Corp Sells 63,242 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,163,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Photronics were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after buying an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Photronics by 44.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 207,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

