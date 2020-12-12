Destination Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

