JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,832,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.77.

RE opened at $231.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.