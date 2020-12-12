Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

