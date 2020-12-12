Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarsadia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.6% in the third quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 180,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,864,000 after buying an additional 106,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,559,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 214,141 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

