Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.07 Million Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.38% of U.S. Silica worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

