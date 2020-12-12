Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $32.60 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 61,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.51. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

