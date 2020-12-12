JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,306,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $56.36.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at $881,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,427. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

