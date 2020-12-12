Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,819,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 61,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

