JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $68,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,006 shares of company stock worth $2,066,161. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $23.85 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 596.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

