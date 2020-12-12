Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

