Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after buying an additional 2,482,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 792,185 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

