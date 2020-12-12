Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 362,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Oxford Industries worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

