Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 222 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 340.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

