Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.24 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 291,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.27 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

