The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.87.
WEN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.
In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after buying an additional 605,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,982,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after purchasing an additional 526,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
