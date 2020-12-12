The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

WEN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after buying an additional 605,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,982,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after purchasing an additional 526,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

