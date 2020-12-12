DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DaVita were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after buying an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,876,006 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

