Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 220,546 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220,546 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of Conn’s worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

