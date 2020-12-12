Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cardtronics were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardtronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

CATM stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cardtronics from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

