ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of ProPetro worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 45,207 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUMP. BidaskClub upgraded ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

