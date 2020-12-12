Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.66 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

