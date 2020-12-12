JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,335,056 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.12% of The E.W. Scripps worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after purchasing an additional 106,334 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSP opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,452 shares of company stock valued at $630,476. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

