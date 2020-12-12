JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

