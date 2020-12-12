JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.05 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $118.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

