JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.07 Million Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10.

