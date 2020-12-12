JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 35,871 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 393,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 109.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $11,750,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

