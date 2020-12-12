Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,079 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.01% of Surgery Partners worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $156,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

