Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.12 Million Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 258.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 128.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

