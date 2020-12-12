JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 27,324 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PIPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIPR opened at $102.91 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $104.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

