JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period.

Shares of PIPR opened at $102.91 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $104.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

