JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.60% of Solar Senior Capital worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

SUNS opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $234.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

