Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.97 Million Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) by 655.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,647 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Kadmon worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kadmon by 322.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $722.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

