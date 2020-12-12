JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.22% of Provident Financial Services worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

