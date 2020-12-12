12,799 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,272 over the last 90 days. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

