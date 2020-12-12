JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of NCR worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NCR opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

