Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.61% of Veeco Instruments worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

